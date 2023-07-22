Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 192,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CGXU stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

