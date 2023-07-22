Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

