CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.78. 912,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,624. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

