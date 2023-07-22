CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.23 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

