CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.24.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.69. 1,353,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

