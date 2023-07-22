CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 598.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.33. 2,312,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,028. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

