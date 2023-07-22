CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.30. 5,071,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,272. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.