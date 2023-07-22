CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $327,964,000.

CarMax Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE KMX traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

