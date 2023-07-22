Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 25,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
