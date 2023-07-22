Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

