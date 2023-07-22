Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $256.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $194.90 and a 12 month high of $257.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

