Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.65. 2,249,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

