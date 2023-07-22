Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.65. 2,249,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

