CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at CDW
In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.