Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Up 0.2 %

Chegg stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,319,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.