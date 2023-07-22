Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $57.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 93.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

