Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 197,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,495. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

