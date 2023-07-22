Citigroup Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

PTEN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,762 shares of company stock worth $4,529,619. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

