Citigroup Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $592.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $510.52.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $548.43 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.82.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.