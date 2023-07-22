Citigroup Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $216.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $213.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

