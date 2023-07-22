Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $182.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.75. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

