CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 9,197,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,092. The company has a market cap of $723.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.