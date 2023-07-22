Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 11,117,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,075. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

