Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

CMC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 786,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

