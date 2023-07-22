Comparing Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) & OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and OZ Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of OZ Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $418.44 million 4.78 $101.83 million $0.80 26.96 OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -172.56

This table compares Ero Copper and OZ Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than OZ Minerals. OZ Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ero Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ero Copper and OZ Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 OZ Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ero Copper presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Ero Copper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than OZ Minerals.

Summary

Ero Copper beats OZ Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About OZ Minerals

(Get Free Report)

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles. The Carrapateena segment is involved in mining and processing underground ore containing copper, gold, and silver. The Carajás segment focuses on mining and processing open pit ore containing copper and gold from the Antas mine and developing the Pedra Branca Mine in the Carajas Hub in Brazil. The Exploration and Development segment includes exploration and evaluation activities associated with other projects. The Corporate segment offers corporate activities such as other investment in equity securities and cash balances. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.