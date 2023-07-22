Comparing Sylogist (SYZLF) & Its Rivals

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sylogist to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sylogist and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 38.60 Sylogist Competitors $445.01 million -$22.12 million 508.48

Sylogist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -33.87% -261.11% -8.48%

Dividends

This table compares Sylogist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sylogist and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 422 1801 4404 52 2.61

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Sylogist’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

