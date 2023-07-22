Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.47 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $551.50 million and approximately $54.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $70.83 or 0.00237411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,786,650 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

