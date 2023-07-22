Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 412,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 203.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 227,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

