Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 412,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.