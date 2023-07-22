Contrasting Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brunello Cucinelli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -30.54% -18.35% -15.81% Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brunello Cucinelli, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunello Cucinelli 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brunello Cucinelli has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Brunello Cucinelli’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunello Cucinelli is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

27.3% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brunello Cucinelli’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $43.09 million 0.63 $2.37 million ($0.34) -2.62 Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A $0.24 180.85

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brunello Cucinelli. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunello Cucinelli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brunello Cucinelli beats Charles & Colvard, Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name. The company also markets and distributes lab grown diamonds, and finished jewelry with lab grown diamonds under the Caydia brand. It sells its products at wholesale prices to distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and to end-consumers at retail prices through charlesandcolvard.com and moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and other e-commerce outlets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers. It also provides men's collection, such as coats and jackets, knitwear, blazers, suits, tuxedos, t-shirts and polos, shirts, pants, denims, travel wear; sneakers, lace-ups, loafers; leather goods, bags, hats, belts, scarves; other accessories; and kids collections. In addition, the company offers lifestyle products, which include throw and blanket, cushion, studio products, candle and fragrance, travel essential, décor sets, leisure wear, kitchen and table ware, and ceramic creation products. It manages and operates directly operated stores and wholesale monobrand boutiques. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Foro delle Arti S.r.l.

