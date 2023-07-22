Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 3,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Crawford United Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

