Critical Analysis: Till Capital (TILCF) & The Competition

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Till Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.68 Till Capital Competitors $14.75 billion -$253.62 million -22.04

Till Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -1.90% -16.55% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 544 2648 2422 157 2.38

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Till Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

