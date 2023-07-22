Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

