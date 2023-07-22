Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $13.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

