CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after buying an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

