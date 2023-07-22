Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $107.28. 4,882,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,197. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.16. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.5% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

