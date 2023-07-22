Crypterium (CRPT) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 39% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $2.48 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,215,074 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

