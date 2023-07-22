Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of MRK opened at $110.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

