CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 490,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

