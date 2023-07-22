Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,680 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

