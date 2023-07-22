Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,050 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.10.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

