Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,504 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.38. 783,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,812. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

