Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

