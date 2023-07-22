Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.