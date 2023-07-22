DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DallasNews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DALN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 36,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.80. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.16%.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

