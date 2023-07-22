Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DTSS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.24.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

