Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

