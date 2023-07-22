Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Shares of BATS:DUSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

