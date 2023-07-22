DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00237765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031598 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.