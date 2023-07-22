Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CE opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

