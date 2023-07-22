DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.76

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.76 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 122.58 ($1.60). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.60), with a volume of 115,327 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £283.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.56.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.