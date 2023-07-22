DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 441,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

DHX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,884. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 394.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

